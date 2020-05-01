Hundreds of protesters gathered in Huntington Beach this afternoon to protest California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order to close the beaches throughout the state:

Protesters shouted "No more Newsom" and "Freedom" at a demonstration in Huntington Beach today. Hundereds gathered to protest the stay-at-home order and closure of Orange County's beaches, both of which were issued by California's governor. https://t.co/sXEE9z111S pic.twitter.com/Xg70IqhTbi — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 1, 2020

Of course, Rep. Ted Lieu scolded those in attendance:

There were over 30,000 new US cases reported yesterday & over 34,000 today. #COVID__19 is a highly contagious virus. These folks at Huntington Beach undoubtedly spread the virus even more. And Dr. Fauci said 15% of those who get the virus get so sick they need hospitalization. https://t.co/stBL6W94fR — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 1, 2020

We predicted Gov. Newsom would close the beaches on Sunday when huge crowds flocked to the surf over the weekend:

Hundreds have gathered in Huntington Beach to protest Governor Newsom’s order to close all OC beaches. The city is planning to sue Newsom, and Newport Beach will discuss doing the same this weekend. We have SkyFox over the protest and will be keeping an eye on it. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/w2sIEKdaCG — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 1, 2020

This protest movement is only going to grow:

Huntington Beach, CA is going offfff right now. Damn pic.twitter.com/CGfHtcKh31 — Yellow Red Sparks 🌕 (@yellowredsparks) May 1, 2020

The cops even brought out horses to control the crowd (can horses get corona?):

NEW: Aerial footage shows hundreds gathered in Huntington Beach, California, to protest Governor Newsom's stay-at-home orders and beach closures in Orange County, many without masks and defying COVID-19 social distance guidelines as they blocked traffic. https://t.co/LTKYWFhdnU pic.twitter.com/2IdJXwDR6C — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) May 1, 2020

The city asked for an immediate restraining order. . .

Attorney for Huntington Beach says CHP and state law enforcement were called to Huntington Beach, "they're walking around with guns, this is Orwellian, I can't believe we're even having this conversation right now,". City is asking for an immediate temporary restraining order — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 1, 2020

. . .but it was denied:

BREAKING UPDATE: An Orange County Superior Court judge has declined requests for temporary restraining orders lifting Gov. Gavin Newsom's orders to close OC beaches. https://t.co/rVFHTYD3pn pic.twitter.com/PKRBQb6h36 — KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO (@KNX1070) May 1, 2020

No beach for you.

***