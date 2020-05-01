Michael Cohen, who was supposed to be released early from prison on Friday to serve out the remainder of his sentence at home, did not return home as scheduled:

Apparently, he’s not yet eligible for home confinement:

The White House denied any involvement in the decision:

And it was just Michael Cohen. “Many other federal prisoners” were denied release as well:

Cohen also received a letter from President Trump’s lawyer demanded he stop writing his tell-all book:

Well, good luck with that.

***

