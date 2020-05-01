Guys, the headline speaks for itself. Have a watch:

WATCH: @DagmarNBCSD heard squawking and looked to her left to see a blur of wings and paws. https://t.co/QpeDLZnOgD pic.twitter.com/EtqQxauk8K — TheSceneSD (@TheSceneSD) May 1, 2020

And here’s another video of the chicken, which to be quite honest, is not a very smart animal:

No no no no no no no nooooooooo!!!! 🐓 pic.twitter.com/biM8aZauvp — Dagmar Midcap (@DagmarNBCSD) April 29, 2020

Another video shows pet turtles, but they haven’t made it onto the news…yet:

I navigate a clutter of boxes, cables & chargers 24/7 in my new norm. Well..to be honest perhaps the clutter part was always the norm 😉 pic.twitter.com/MJki281izL — Dagmar Midcap (@DagmarNBCSD) April 10, 2020

Next time please get video of Dolly attacking the chicken. Is that too much to ask?

