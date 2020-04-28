So, this tweet crossed our timeline. It’s funny right?

How we socially distance with the @CNN/@HLNTV crew at my home when HLN’s “Real Life Nightmares” series needs a little Law Enforcement perspective for a particular episode. #LongPantsAreOverrated pic.twitter.com/vxgcsc4lgz — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) April 28, 2020

But. . .

The entire country is shut down, or most of it. At what point did CNN give the green light to start producing scripted content again?

Is what CNN doing dangerous?

Georgia’s governor wants businesses to reopen today. Black leaders say that’s dangerous. https://t.co/LZsIlA1CZw — CNN (@CNN) April 24, 2020

For example, here is how CNN is reporting on Texas starting to get back to work:

"Just because something can be open doesn't mean it should be open." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state will begin to reopen Friday from the coronavirus pandemic, but a Texas judge told CNN he hopes residents will not take him up on it. https://t.co/X83MpHeNLp — CNN (@CNN) April 28, 2020

And why is bowling inherently less safe than sending film crews out for non-essential programming?

“What we are essentially saying in Georgia is, ’Go bowling, and we'll have a [hospital] bed waiting on you,’” says Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “That’s not what our approach should be to Covid-19.” https://t.co/WP0KLSdbMT pic.twitter.com/sc51QUQMCv — CNN (@CNN) April 28, 2020

This is more of the Chris Cuomo rules. THEY get to go back to work, while YOU have to stay at home.

