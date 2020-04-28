Twitchy regular Jesse Kelly took a little heat when he predicted that Republicans will eventually give the “American Public everything Democrats want to give them” but “giving it to them slower”:

He then went on to predict that the GOP “will pass a bill to bailout the states within months” with a guarantee added for good measure:

Months? How about in the coming weeks:

Trending

Buy those scratchers as that’s an essential business the government has kept open:

It was a “layup”:

And FWIW, Treasury Sec. Mnuchin said this morning that the bailout of the states is not going to be a bailout for the states:

We. Shall. See.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bailoutJesse Kelly