Twitchy regular Jesse Kelly took a little heat when he predicted that Republicans will eventually give the “American Public everything Democrats want to give them” but “giving it to them slower”:

The same place they always are: Giving the American public everything Democrats want to give them. Only giving it to them slower so the public won’t yell “Stop!”. https://t.co/8o3TBfx5ac — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 27, 2020

He then went on to predict that the GOP “will pass a bill to bailout the states within months” with a guarantee added for good measure:

Lol!! Buddy, the GOP will pass a bill to bailout the states within months. I guarantee it. https://t.co/cnpNYcz57B — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 27, 2020

Months? How about in the coming weeks:

Mitch McConnell told Politico it's "highly likely" that the next coronavirus response bill will provide aid to local governments, but Congress may tie the funds to limiting employer liabilities amid workers' returns.https://t.co/MeolPIkSr1 — Axios (@axios) April 27, 2020

Buy those scratchers as that’s an essential business the government has kept open:

Man, I need to start playing the lottery. pic.twitter.com/GeNYx37iDU — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 27, 2020

It was a “layup”:

This was kinda a layup though. — Kevin Langan (@KevinELangan) April 27, 2020

It really was. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 27, 2020

And FWIW, Treasury Sec. Mnuchin said this morning that the bailout of the states is not going to be a bailout for the states:

Mnuchin on CNBC on aide for states: "This isn't just going to be a federal bailout of the states." — Alan Rappeport (@arappeport) April 28, 2020

We. Shall. See.

***