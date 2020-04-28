The first #AmericaStrong flyover to salute our health care heroes with the Navy’s Blue Angels and USAF’s Thunderbirds will be in the skies over New York City, Newark, Trenton and Philadelphia starting at noon today. Here’s the flight path along with the estimated schedule:

But officials want you to “observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover”:

Trending

More on the event here in this video:

#AmericaStrong.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: blue angelsThunderbirds