You can cross House Democrats off of the “Profiles in Courage” list as Steny Hoyer confirmed a few moments ago that the House will not be coming back into session on May 4:

WOW. Hoyer tells reporters that the House will no longer come back next week after speaking to House physician. "We made a judgment that we will not come back next week." — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) April 28, 2020

He’s citing the Capitol physician who said that DC is considered a corona hotspot:

He said the attending physician’s points that the numbers in DC are still going up and the surrounding area is a hotspot, as well as the fact that the next coronavirus relief package will not be

ready to be considered next week contributed to the decision. — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) April 28, 2020

Note: He’s also the attending physician for the Senate:

The Attending Physician — the one Hoyer is citing for his decision to not come back into session — is also the Attending Physician for the Senate. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 28, 2020

And Cocaine Mitch has not changed his mind. It’s back to work on May 4:

The Leader's statement from yesterday stands. https://t.co/Vq1NBBzPh1 — David Popp (@davidpopp) April 28, 2020

Maybe they should never have left town in the first place:

Hoyer: The House is not an essential service. Good job, @SpeakerPelosi . https://t.co/Yg3AHrCWXo — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 28, 2020

Will Nancy Pelosi get a question comparing this to Vietnam?

Lets put it another way: in the days that the House has been out of session… …over 30k Americans have died. Both the House and Senate, as well as the President, should be on the job if Americans are dying by the thousands. I don't think that is too much to ask. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 28, 2020

And using the Capitol physician for this is a major cop out:

And using the Capitol physician is nonsense. Every essential worker faces a risk. We all know this. Are they essential, or not?https://t.co/P3CNJhTY0R — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 28, 2020

***