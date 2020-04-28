As states debate whether or not citizens can safely go sit on a beach in the sun with fresh air and a breeze with more than 6 feet between people, check out this “nearly full flight” from the U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic to Charlotte where passengers were not even required to wear masks:

TONIGHT AT 11: I speak to Erin Strine who shared this video of her nearly full flight from JFK to CLT. I'm asking American Airlines how they are keeping passengers safe when a flight is too full for social distancing @WBTV_News #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/T2ugpboaud — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) April 27, 2020

How in the world can they justify this?

Anyway, the era of flying without a mask looks to soon be at an end. JetBlue announced mandatory masks starting in May:

JetBlue becomes the first U.S. airline to announce that all passengers will have to wear a face covering on flights. https://t.co/dqYfNGdf7Q — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 28, 2020

American will provide masks as well but what is this BS on middle seats “when possible”? Do we get those same rules at home?

We're providing masks to all customers starting in early May as well as blocking 50% of middle seats when possible on domestic flights. — americanair (@AmericanAir) April 28, 2020

And this is weird wording. The masks won’t be mandatory?

For now, American is providing masks to customers but they aren’t requiring passengers to wear them. — Gio Benitez (@GioBenitez) April 28, 2020

Delta is also in the “make available” column:

Pretzels, cookies … mask? Starting May 4, JetBlue to require passengers to wear face coverings on board as coronavirus dictates a "new travel etiquette." American, JetBlue and Delta say they'll make masks available for passengers. https://t.co/LGnhMrJDQa — Leslie Josephs (@lesliejosephs) April 28, 2020

If we have to wear masks inside grocery stores, shouldn’t people inside a sealed tube have to do the same thing? We suspect the’ll be required by all in the near future:

A union for flight attendants is calling on the federal government to require everyone who flies to wear face masks in order to protect vulnerable airline employees and stop the spread of the coronavirus. https://t.co/U3X3Qld1xh — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 28, 2020

