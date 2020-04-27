We’ve gotten to the part of the program where Tara Reade’s sexaul assualt allegation is being linked to Russia, because of course it is.

Louise Mensch, for example:

Here’s the WaPo’s Eugene Scott amplifying that message which was originally reported in the NYT:

The Nation’s Joan Walsh, too:

Add NPR to the mix:

What’s Plan C we wonder?

Princeton Professor Sam Wang:

But, at the very least, Wang wants it investigating:

What will they say now that there’s the Larry King clip?

