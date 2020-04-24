Random sampling of Miami-Dade County has found that 165,000 residents, about 6% of the population, have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, which is 15 times greater than the number of confirmed cases in the county (there are just over 30,000 confirmed cases statewide):
— Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) April 24, 2020
In other words, “waaaayyyyyy more people have or had the virus”: