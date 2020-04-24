This is a legit “holy s*it” moment. You know this Reuters story alleging HHS chief Alex Azar put a Labradoodle breeder in charge of the nation’s COVID-19 response? Yeah. Totally bogus:

A @Reuters special report: HHS chief Alex Azar tapped ex-professional Labradoodle breeder to coordinate the coronavirus response https://t.co/i6fU90uRgY pic.twitter.com/ka4ft86FWl — Reuters (@Reuters) April 22, 2020

Major kudos to the Dallas Morning News for getting this one right:

This is how #FakeNews happens. Good for the @dallasnews for setting this straight. “No, Trump did not put a Labradoodle breeder in charge of COVID-19 response”https://t.co/LX14CcXXry — Tim Murtaugh – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TimMurtaugh) April 24, 2020

Yes, his family own a dog-breeding business. But Reuters left A LOT out:

Reports that a dog breeder was in charge of the COVID WH Task Force were very misleading. Brian Harrison worked in the Bush Administration and his wife worked at Pentagon under Bob Gates. https://t.co/7aNrXh6VWf — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) April 24, 2020

“Many news orgs should be embarrassed”:

(From the Dallas Morning News and many news orgs should be embarrassed with their headlines about this man) No, Trump did not put a Labradoodle breeder in charge of COVID-19 response https://t.co/LHfibrTsW5 — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) April 24, 2020

Here are a few examples:

A small sample of "journalism" in 2020 and then, long after, someone did some actual reporting that exposed it all as a lie. https://t.co/u6Qh7IZa3b pic.twitter.com/G2bbHOKqaS — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 24, 2020

And we’re looking forward to Chris Hayes correcting the record on air:

Watch @chrislhayes : A Labradoodle breeder is currently running the day-to-day federal response to a once in a century pandemic. Read @toddgillman : He has served 3 admins in high level posts at HHS, the White House & Pentagon.https://t.co/CA94I4cifwhttps://t.co/8g1DrK6opm — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 24, 2020

And everyone else owes Harrison an apology:

I guess the truth matters not to @ChrisLu44, a former BHO cabinet sec'y.https://t.co/cAcoFdvBOd These people are so morally corrupt its downright frightening. https://t.co/nZnytpFRHq — Matthew Tyrmand (@MatthewTyrmand) April 24, 2020

The next time someone asks why we’ve lost faith in the media, show them this story:

It’s the drip, drip of these phony “bombshells” that are sapping MS media of any shred of reliability leading into election. https://t.co/xiQu2bfdXp — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) April 24, 2020

***