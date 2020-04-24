Wow. The distributor for Michael Moore’s new film, “Planet of the Humans,” has taken the film down over allegations of misinformation:

1) I just received notice that the distributor of Michael Moore's #PlanetoftheHumans is taking the film down due to misinformation in the film. Thank you to @FilmsForAction for responding to our demand for a retraction and an apology from @mmflint.

See below. And thank you to… pic.twitter.com/3ZzkLhTVyC — Josh Fox EndFossilFuels (@joshfoxfilm) April 24, 2020

But here’s the twist. . .

It’s the claimate alarmists who are pissed at Moore this time:

ALERT: Michael Moore’s new film exposing ‘green’ energy con has now been BANNED! ‘Distributor taking the film down’ – Warmist Josh Fox leading the effort to censor Moore’s new film https://t.co/SG9X6M6KtR — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) April 24, 2020

LOL. They’re mad that he exposed green energy as a fraud with ties to the oil industry and big business:

I just had the unfortunate displeasure of watching PLANET OF THE HUMANS the #Earthday freebie irresponsibly put out by Michael Moore @MMFlint. The film is an unsubstantiated, unscientific, poorly made piece of yellow journalism which attacks proven renewable energy and science.. — Josh Fox EndFossilFuels (@joshfoxfilm) April 22, 2020

Via Gizmodo:

The movie’s central thesis is that we are on the brink of extinction and have been sold a damaged bill of goods about all forms of renewable energy by environmental groups motivated by profit. Essentially, the argument is we’re all dirty and the stain will never come out no matter how hard we try. There are a few issues at play. One is that much of the issues the film takes with solar and wind are based on anachronistic viewpoints. PV Magazine, a solar trade publication,notes that it’s “difficult to take the film seriously on any topic when it botches the solar portion so thoroughly. Although the film was released in 2020, the solar industry it examines, whether through incompetence or venality, is from somewhere back in 2009.”

You mean they’re mad at Moore did to them what he’s done in EVERY one of his films?

They didn’t even watch the film before posting it?

3)Like all the distributors of the film that I spoke t, FFA had not seen the film prior to posting it. I don't blame @FilmsForAction for this-they did it bc of @mmflint's reputation. But I think it's strange that Michael Moore would not let anyone see the film before distribution — Josh Fox EndFossilFuels (@joshfoxfilm) April 24, 2020

Moore isn’t responding to the criticism, at least not yet:

4)So many people have speculated as to why @mmflint would put up a movie with so many fossil fuel industry talking points and with so many errors, falsehoods and misinformation. I can't guess. We can only ask Michael these questions. He has not responded to our letter. If you .. — Josh Fox EndFossilFuels (@joshfoxfilm) April 24, 2020

Stop “PUNCHING DOWN” Michael!

I will add here, with deep regret and sadness, that my hero has fallen. I have watched @MMFlint PUNCH UP at authority and hypocrisy with glee for his whole career. He has deeply inspired me and taught me. But now he's the Goliath in the room, PUNCHING DOWN at us. — Josh Fox EndFossilFuels (@joshfoxfilm) April 24, 2020

Oh, and you can still watch the film, for free, on YouTube:

50 yrs ago today, on the 1st EarthDay, I showed my first documentary “Pollution in My Hometown” to the ppl of Flint. I was 15yrs old. It was my EagleScout project. 50 yrs later, the planet is in WORSE shape. I won’t be silent. Watch “Planet of the Humans” https://t.co/XjUbnem8YG — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) April 22, 2020

***