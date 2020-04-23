You hacks. You complete and total hacks.

Here’s the latest from CNN on rich people ignoring stay-at-home guidelines and doing whatever they want:

. @VickyPJWard on how some rich folks are (unsurprisingly) ignoring stay at home regulations https://t.co/PuAzaPn3J3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 23, 2020

The article includes the shaming of this man celebrating Easter with friends:

“At the second party, held over the weekend at the home of a Democrat political operative, one of the guests brought the food: "lamb to belatedly celebrate Easter." In attendance were an ambassador, a city councilman and a well-known lobbyist.” https://t.co/ZH93vIiIHg — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) April 23, 2020

Wow, it’s weird how the article didn’t mention anything about Chris Cuomo as a “secret, heedless, rule breaker.” Why is that?

"I just had to get out of the house. I feel like a camel in the desert in search of water. Washington is a cocktail town and social interaction is our oxygen." Wow, I hate this person. https://t.co/qLuV4IlK67 — Britni de la Cretaz (@britnidlc) April 23, 2020

But the author does call out an Alcoholics Anonymous group:

And the AA group in Virginia Beach whose members sit in a circle in someone’s garden, because, they say, virtual meetings are not sufficient to prevent some from falling off the wagon.

This is just so damn wrong. They shame people trying to stay sober yet don’t give a s*it that Chris Cuomo and his wife are running around the Hamptons while contagious.

***

Related:

