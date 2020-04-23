You hacks. You complete and total hacks.

Here’s the latest from CNN on rich people ignoring stay-at-home guidelines and doing whatever they want:

The article includes the shaming of this man celebrating Easter with friends:

Wow, it’s weird how the article didn’t mention anything about Chris Cuomo as a “secret, heedless, rule breaker.” Why is that?

But the author does call out an Alcoholics Anonymous group:

And the AA group in Virginia Beach whose members sit in a circle in someone’s garden, because, they say, virtual meetings are not sufficient to prevent some from falling off the wagon.

This is just so damn wrong. They shame people trying to stay sober yet don’t give a s*it that Chris Cuomo and his wife are running around the Hamptons while contagious.

