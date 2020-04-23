Breaking news out of New York where Gov. Andrew Cuomo just released numbers from a preliminary antibody study that found 21.2% of New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies:

In a randomized study in New York, Governor Cuomo announced 21.2% of New York City residents tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, meaning they had already had the virus. 16.7% positive on Long Island. Absolutely massive infection numbers, way more than confirmed tests. pic.twitter.com/jMDD7XBxw9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 23, 2020

We’ll caution that these are preliminary numbers:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo caveats that this was just one study with preliminary data, and the only people screened were residents out and about, not working or staying home. But still, this indicates that 1/5 of New York City residents have already had the coronavirus. Stunning. — Brian M. Rosenthal (@brianmrosenthal) April 23, 2020

But, if they’re true, it’s means it’s “much more widespread but much less deadly than feared”

If the results are true, Gov. Cuomo says, then it could mean that the coronavirus is much more widespread but much less deadly than feared. It gives credence to preparations to reopen the state, he says. — Brian M. Rosenthal (@brianmrosenthal) April 23, 2020

More details in this thread:

NEW: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the preliminary data from an antibody study of people who were at grocery stores and agreed to take the test. He says the total amount of people that had the virus was 13.9%, which is called the infection rate. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) April 23, 2020

By Geography:

New York City was 21.2% of the positive results.

Long Island was 16.7% of the positive results.

Westchester and Rockland were 11.7% of the positive results. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) April 23, 2020

**BUT Cuomo cautions that 43% of the antibody tests taken were in New York City which is much more diverse than the rest of the state and he believes that may have skewed the racial breakdown. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) April 23, 2020

***