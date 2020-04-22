Sen. Mark Warner posted an Instagram video of himself making a tuna sandwich and we’ll warn you right up front that if you find mayonnaise disgusting you will not want to watch:
"I like mayo": Senate Democrat rattles internet with a tuna melt tutorial that was unsavory for most, excluding himself https://t.co/GcpTnVCBj5 pic.twitter.com/zsowUYesCL
— The Hill (@thehill) April 22, 2020
If Cocaine Mitch could find a way to boot him from the Senate, there’d be bipartisan support:
i am calling on senator warner to resign over this video. how… how can you have a tuna sandwich and not pre-mix the mayo and the tuna? https://t.co/BT8xYRzJjt
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 22, 2020
Watch all 3:19 of this abomination here:
Professional chef Tom Colicchio is not impressed, nor is Sam Stein who “nearly puked”:
I’ll say it, @MarkWarner pack your knives https://t.co/qhR9YOhlsm
— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) April 22, 2020
And, yes, he made the list:
Gonna need that phone, @MarkWarner.
✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 22, 2020
