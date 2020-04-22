There’s an article in the May-June edition of Harvard Magazine flying around conservative Twitter that’s arguing homeschooling is bad and should be presumptively banned. An excerpt:

Yet Elizabeth Bartholet, Wasserstein public interest professor of law and faculty director of the Law School’s Child Advocacy Program, sees risks for children—and society—in homeschooling, and recommends a presumptive ban on the practice. Homeschooling, she says, not only violates children’s right to a “meaningful education” and their right to be protected from potential child abuse, but may keep them from contributing positively to a democratic society.

But what really started catching peoples’ attention was the spelling error in the cartoon accompanying the article. Note the “ARITHMATIC” book below:

Woah. I just noticed the bizarre cover image used for the Harvard Magazine article. It shows a sad homeschool child imprisoned in a house while the other kids are outside playing. Notice the house is made of books, one of them being the Bible 😱👻 pic.twitter.com/IZfaVuIA0G — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) April 18, 2020

Now, there WAS a debate on if this was deliberate satire, which would be a gigantic FU to homeschooling parents or if this was indeed a spelling error.

Well, here’s the answer. . .

Why would they stealth-edit deliberate satire?

btw, Harvard stealth-edited their Arithmatic rake stomp: pic.twitter.com/frTF2lBk2x — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) April 22, 2020

Here’s what it looks like now:

BUSTED!

