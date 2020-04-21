This is quite the dose of happy talk as we are months and months away, if not years, from New York City entertaining any sort of situation where thousands of people can gather for a parade, but, here’s Mayor Bill de Blasio promising just that:

I can’t tell you when we’ll be able to host cultural events and parades again. But I can tell you WHO our first parade will be for: When the time is right, New York City will honor our health care workers and first responders with a ticker tape parade up the Canyon of Heroes. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 21, 2020

Watch here:

Mayor de Blasio’s remarks on #NYC parade for health care workers and first responders pic.twitter.com/uqZFbH7ihg — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) April 21, 2020

He could be the worst mayor in America. Isn’t this how the second wave starts?

Highlights from Mayor de Blasio:

Early March: go out to restaurants, act like everything is normal

Early April: I didn’t know the disease could be transmitted by asymptotic people

Mid April: we’re gonna have a parade when we reopen… basically guaranteeing a second outbreak https://t.co/zPfH6qUSdY — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 21, 2020

History even says this is what not to do when you have a potential pandemic lurking in your midst:

"You know what would be perfect right now? A PARADE" – Philadelphia in 1918, Bill de Blasio in 2020 — Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) April 21, 2020

From Smithsonian Magazine, “Philadelphia Threw a WWI Parade That Gave Thousands of Onlookers the Flu“:

And as the city is facing budget cuts, where is the money for this?

De Blasio held a ticker tape parade of this sort for the Women's National Soccer Team in 2015. It cost $2 million, most of it NYC taxpayer money. Maaaaaaaybe there's better use for that money these days. https://t.co/fapO4gNmSA — neontaster (@neontaster) April 21, 2020

But it will be “the greatest of all parades”:

@NYCMayor promises New York City a ticker tape parade for health care heroes, as soon as we can reopen the city. “The greatest of all parades” — Laura Nahmias (@nahmias) April 21, 2020

Clown. Show.

