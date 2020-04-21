This is quite the dose of happy talk as we are months and months away, if not years, from New York City entertaining any sort of situation where thousands of people can gather for a parade, but, here’s Mayor Bill de Blasio promising just that:

He could be the worst mayor in America. Isn’t this how the second wave starts?

History even says this is what not to do when you have a potential pandemic lurking in your midst:

From Smithsonian Magazine, “Philadelphia Threw a WWI Parade That Gave Thousands of Onlookers the Flu“:

And as the city is facing budget cuts, where is the money for this?

But it will be “the greatest of all parades”:

Clown. Show.

Tags: coronavirusde blasio