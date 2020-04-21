Talk about a self-own for the record books, here’s Hu Xinin, editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times, trying to dunk on President Trump with this photo of a nurse protesting the Liberate protesters in Colorado:
He is the “Tank Man” of the US. He tries to block the arrogance, anti-scientific temperament of some Americans, which is, however, supported and promoted by the US President. pic.twitter.com/Yyxzm1gso6
— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) April 21, 2020
Wow. This clown just accidentally acknowledged the Tiananmen Square massacre:
The editor of a state-owned tabloid just hat tipped an event that the CCP says never happened. Cool. https://t.co/MqRmn16u3S
— Ray Kwong (@raykwong) April 21, 2020
This should go over well in China:
Buried lede: Editor-in-Chief of Chinese state-run news outlet acknowledges Tiananmen Square massacre. https://t.co/dxlEoAuelR
— James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 21, 2020
We dare you to tell your readers:
Why don't you elaborate on who Tank Man is for your Chinese readers? https://t.co/bOGGJ8hm7i
— Arthur Bloom (@j_arthur_bloom) April 21, 2020
Here’s an idea! Why don’t we have both of these brave protesters together for an interview:
So, what happened to Tank Man? Where did he go?
— Silence and Frost (@secjr112) April 21, 2020
Although, this may bring up some tough questions for his party overlords:
What ever happened to Tank Man?
And how many people did the Chinese Communist Party murder at Tiananmen Square?
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 21, 2020
And this year gets crazier:
If you had "Chinese Communist Party propagandist accidentally acknowledging the Tiananmen Square Massacre" on your 2020 bingo card, you may now cover the square. https://t.co/zYZumf5mUz
— Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) April 21, 2020
