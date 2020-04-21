Talk about a self-own for the record books, here’s Hu Xinin, editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times, trying to dunk on President Trump with this photo of a nurse protesting the Liberate protesters in Colorado:

He is the “Tank Man” of the US. He tries to block the arrogance, anti-scientific temperament of some Americans, which is, however, supported and promoted by the US President. pic.twitter.com/Yyxzm1gso6 — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) April 21, 2020

Wow. This clown just accidentally acknowledged the Tiananmen Square massacre:

The editor of a state-owned tabloid just hat tipped an event that the CCP says never happened. Cool. https://t.co/MqRmn16u3S — Ray Kwong (@raykwong) April 21, 2020

This should go over well in China:

Buried lede: Editor-in-Chief of Chinese state-run news outlet acknowledges Tiananmen Square massacre. https://t.co/dxlEoAuelR — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 21, 2020

We dare you to tell your readers:

Why don't you elaborate on who Tank Man is for your Chinese readers? https://t.co/bOGGJ8hm7i — Arthur Bloom (@j_arthur_bloom) April 21, 2020

Here’s an idea! Why don’t we have both of these brave protesters together for an interview:

So, what happened to Tank Man? Where did he go? — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) April 21, 2020

Although, this may bring up some tough questions for his party overlords:

What ever happened to Tank Man? And how many people did the Chinese Communist Party murder at Tiananmen Square? — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 21, 2020

And this year gets crazier:

If you had "Chinese Communist Party propagandist accidentally acknowledging the Tiananmen Square Massacre" on your 2020 bingo card, you may now cover the square. https://t.co/zYZumf5mUz — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) April 21, 2020

***