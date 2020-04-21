Tom Brady, new resident of Florida, was booted out of a closed park in downtown Tampa for the crime of exercising by himself:

Thankfully, Tampa is safer today thanks to the quick actions of the parks department. . .

Even worse for the city’s image? Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is the one who ratted him out:

And then the official account for the City of Tampa to lecture the soon-to-be local hero:

Anyway, enjoy Florida, Tom. Eventually they’ll even let you go outside.

