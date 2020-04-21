Tom Brady, new resident of Florida, was booted out of a closed park in downtown Tampa for the crime of exercising by himself:

Tom Brady was exercising in a Florida park closed due to coronavirus. He got kicked out. https://t.co/qdZ77owr2R pic.twitter.com/oPzyAFufT7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 21, 2020

Thankfully, Tampa is safer today thanks to the quick actions of the parks department. . .

Yea, #TomBrady should have known working out ALONE in a park was a bad idea…he should have gone to a packed out grocery store aisle just down the street and done some pushups so as to not spread the virus…Right? — John Rich (@johnrich) April 21, 2020

Even worse for the city’s image? Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is the one who ratted him out:

Tampa Mayor @JaneCastor: "Our parks are closed down so a lot of our park staff patrol around…and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. She went over to tell him it was closed. And it was Tom Brady." pic.twitter.com/8yF0C8oi65 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 21, 2020

And then the official account for the City of Tampa to lecture the soon-to-be local hero:

Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve. https://t.co/qRhReqqdK0 — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) April 21, 2020

Anyway, enjoy Florida, Tom. Eventually they’ll even let you go outside.

