You know that obituary we told you about earlier where NYT reporter Ginia Bellafante blamed Fox News for the death of a Brooklyn man who died from coronavirus because of what he watched on the network in late February before he went on a cruise on March 1?
A sad, loving @GiniaNYT portrait of a man killed by Fox News https://t.co/esOacKdXS3
— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) April 19, 2020
Well, it appears that it was the reporter herself who killed the man. Here’s what she tweeted on February 27:
I fundamentally don't understand the panic: incidence of the disease is declining in China. Virus is not deadly in vast majority of cases. Production and so on will slow down and will obviously rebound. cc: @opinion_joe
— Ginia Bellafante (@GiniaNYT) February 27, 2020
So, keep blaming Sean Hannity, libs:
The man left on the cruise March 1. The Hannity quote the article uses to pin the death on him is March 9. The man returned March 14 & went to work at his bar March 15 (NYC hadn't closed them yet). He was hospitalized March 27 & tragically passed April 9.https://t.co/tj6B9aTiaG
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 19, 2020
This could go down as the biggest rake to the face in the history of Twitter. Screenshot for posterity:
