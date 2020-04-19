You know that obituary we told you about earlier where NYT reporter Ginia Bellafante blamed Fox News for the death of a Brooklyn man who died from coronavirus because of what he watched on the network in late February before he went on a cruise on March 1?

Well, it appears that it was the reporter herself who killed the man. Here’s what she tweeted on February 27:

Trending

So, keep blaming Sean Hannity, libs:

This could go down as the biggest rake to the face in the history of Twitter. Screenshot for posterity:

***

Related:

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusfox newsSean Hannity