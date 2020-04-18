So, this tweet from Kirstie Alley popped up in our feed and we became instantly curious as to what she was referring to:

😬😬😬im getting more vocal 😬😬😬If I end up dead just remember it’s probably one of the 10 million people who don’t like me. Their names are in a HUGE sealed envelope in the top left drawer of my dresser. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) April 16, 2020

And then we found it. “Boom goes the dynamite,” as they say:

I was wondering if subliminal messaging was real Nancy Pelosi is an idiot and it made me kinda freak out that I could be covertly manipulated Nancy Pelosi is an idiot into buying a product or trusting someone Nancy Pelosi is an idiot who isn’t trustworthy. I decided it’s not real — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) April 16, 2020

She went on to praised governors and mayors for the hard work they’re putting in:

Wow you governors and Mayors have tough jobs right now… for the most part you are doing an awesome job!! We know this isn’t easy and your hair is ready to burst into flames but just keep at it!! We are winning!! THANK YOU! — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) April 16, 2020

She singled out Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which helps put her subliminal message about Nancy Pelosi into perspective:

You are doing a great job in an unbearable situation .. take care of yourself .. stay safe, healthy and strong. GREAT JOB!! https://t.co/bKAa51MzYX — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) April 16, 2020

Hell yes, Kirstie:

Hell we are all just riled up! Jacked up on boredom, being cooped up, worry and despair.. oh man we ARE screwed!!!

The good news is there’s only one direction to go …UP! So let’s show em how it’s done son…We are AMERICANS WE KNOW HOW TO RISE!!! So let’s RISE!!! WE ARE FIRE!!! pic.twitter.com/eSpee0xVou — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) April 17, 2020

***