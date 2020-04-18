Well, what do we have here?

This new NYT piece out on Chris Cuomo says the CNN anchor “has been an adviser to his brother,” the Governor Andrew Cuomo and even “sometimes extending his advice to the governor’s staff”:

Wait so @ChrisCuomo is both an interviewer for his governor brother and an advisor? https://t.co/19XP9y9ph6 pic.twitter.com/6Je1rO1JVn — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 17, 2020

Can we now end the Cuomo Brothers show on CNN?

He really probably shouldn’t be doing interviews with his brother anymore https://t.co/fHQ1YNz3HJ — Bryan Rice (@bricey16) April 17, 2020

And we eagerly await Brian Stelter to cover it:

i'm guessing this won't make reliable sources or their newsletter — Ryan (@chasinghumility) April 17, 2020

They will cover it, right? It is their beat?

Totally fine with the ethics-free @CNN. I'm sure such behavior will be hailed by Darcy and Stelter https://t.co/pbsDzahs39 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 17, 2020

And it’s not just us calling CNN out. Here’s Vox’s Jane Coaston:

Seems conflicty of interesty! https://t.co/TG7ljj7OzM — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) April 17, 2020

“It’s about ethics in journalism”:

It’s about ethics in journalism https://t.co/tE7tNiB7n8 — Neil Stevens (@presjpolk) April 17, 2020

