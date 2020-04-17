Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe has deleted this tweet from 8:23 a.m. this morning saying “it’s too late to contain COVID-19 and “we must collectively develop immunity to the disease” which will result in a large number of deaths:

We, however, happen to have a screenshot:

He didn’t explain his deletion, but minutes later he tweeted about the importance of testing and creating an effective vaccine:

He also wants a “Manhattan Project” type endeavor to find an effective treatment for the virus:

He deleted it before too much outrage built up, but we’d love libs to hold him to the same standard as they criticized anyone else who said something similar:

