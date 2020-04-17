Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry reopened his city’s beaches for “recreational activities only” which means “no chairs, coolers, sitting/groups congregating”:

We remain under a State and local safer at home order. Limited access to beaches/ parks is for recreational activities only. No chairs, coolers, sitting/groups congregating. Public safety workers will break up groups. Use these spaces responsibly. Don’t ruin this for everyone https://t.co/eiZZpGVhNP

It’s an experiment of sorts where he asking residents to abide by the rules and not “ruin this for everyone”:

2. I ask local media to please stress the importance of people following the guidelines so some people don’t ruin this for everyone. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) April 17, 2020

But to Biden supporter and Dem activist Travis Akers, this is a disaster in the making:

Great job @GovRonDeSantis and @lennycurry. Nothing like taking your parachute off 1,000 feet before landing. pic.twitter.com/6DsZqj9wsW — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 17, 2020

To us, and others, it looks like people obeying the rules:

#Actually, it sorta looks to me like a lot of these people are standing reasonably far apart, no? And hopefully a lot of the ones who aren't, are members of the same family. I dunno. DeSantis is an ass, but let's keep some outrage in the Strategic Outrage Reserve for later. https://t.co/FZ8m2zlve9 — Mile High Brendan (@MileHighBrendan) April 17, 2020

Here’s the view from ground level. At least today, things look under control:

Most people are abiding by the rules of no sunbathing, no using towels or chairs. But..if you don’t, police will warn you of the limitations in place. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/O46zms40u7 — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) April 17, 2020

And check it out in the video:

Already spotted one person using a chair, a prohibited item. Let’s see how long this limited beach access will last. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/MieDrR1EG7 — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) April 17, 2020

We also took a look at one of the beach cameras at the same time his post went viral. . .

you can watch the video. These people are walking on the beach with family members, just like they're allowed to do all over America.https://t.co/ejTNlqqEfA https://t.co/QS0IPwjjZN — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 17, 2020

. . .and what we saw was just people walking in the sand with a few surfers. No. Big. Deal:

I took this at 6:46 from one of the cameras. Everyone was walking like they were in a park pic.twitter.com/AF55atBDR5 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 17, 2020

Oh, and by the way, sunlight and humidity kills the virus according to the U.S. Government:

Sunlight is the best disinfectant, you say? Awesome work closing state parks, shutting down beaches, and harassing people walking outside, moronic governors and mayors. https://t.co/ZSh7RnPC0c — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 17, 2020

Here’s hoping things don’t get out of hand this weekend and the mayor can keep it open. Fingers crossed.

