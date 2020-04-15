Is this supposed to inspire confidence? Because, we do wonder if the Director-General of the WHO really just figured out now that “the faster all cases are found, tested, isolated & cared for, the harder we make it for the virus to spread”:

One of the main things we’ve learned in the past months about #COVID19 is that the faster all cases are found, tested, isolated & cared for, the harder we make it for the virus to spread. This principle will save lives & mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 15, 2020

Don’t they cover this in orientation or something?

I feel like the director general of WHO should probably have known that diagnosing, isolating and treating people is a good way to deal with a virus anyway 🤔 https://t.co/P14gAMe7tt — scott webb (@Scott_Webb14) April 15, 2020

Welcome to the party, pal:

Welcome to the club….a few months late but at least you've joined! https://t.co/IVOrU0oqeZ — Dave Mullen (@dmullen37) April 15, 2020

Boy, that $500 million or so the U.S. sent to the WHO was really well spent!

And this is precisely why the WHO validating China's lies was a massive failure of its only mission and why your funding from the US just got cut off. YOU failed to do the one thing you were supposed to do. https://t.co/qbyXe6GU5b — RBe (@RBPundit) April 15, 2020

Or, you know, the WHO could have maybe not parroted China’s talking points especially when Taiwan had already warned you:

Uh, yes, announcing the virus can be transmitted between humans 3 weeks before you did, when Taiwan told you about their cases, would've been extremely helpful. Resign. https://t.co/bRFMlBil4M — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) April 15, 2020

Just resign already:

You lied and people died. — Keith Drucker (@KDGerards) April 15, 2020

***

Related:

'Worst analogy yet': Christiane Amanpour compares the WHO to NYC firefighters on 9/11 AND IT DOES NOT GO WELL https://t.co/jr1KYVNCOA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 15, 2020