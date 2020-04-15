Is this supposed to inspire confidence? Because, we do wonder if the Director-General of the WHO really just figured out now that “the faster all cases are found, tested, isolated & cared for, the harder we make it for the virus to spread”:

Don’t they cover this in orientation or something?

Welcome to the party, pal:

Boy, that $500 million or so the U.S. sent to the WHO was really well spent!

Or, you know, the WHO could have maybe not parroted China’s talking points especially when Taiwan had already warned you:

Just resign already:

