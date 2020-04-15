WIRED has a new piece up titled, “Muscle Giants, Zoom Orgies, and the New Erotics of Isolation” on how people are, well, on how people are coping . . . we’ll go with coping . . . during the coronavirus lockdown:
Global lockdown is making shameless kink seekers of us all.
— WIRED (@WIRED) April 15, 2020
But it includes this hilarious correction where the interviewer misheard “self-flagellation” and wrote “self-flatulation” instead:
correction of the day…
"…Due to a verbal misfire, “self-flagellation” was rendered as “self-flatulation” in an earlier version of this story…" https://t.co/8nXpD3irov
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 15, 2020
LOL. You mean like when Eric Swalwell appeared to pass gas on live TV? Is that “self-flatulation”?
And I thought it was about Eric Swallwell. https://t.co/f9RqTCLsWU
— Rex Matting Day (@mdrache) April 15, 2020
NEVER FORGET THIS HAPPENED:
Eric Swalwell appears to drop a massive fart during live on television
Turn the sound on, this is real pic.twitter.com/DyElNSwYog
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2019
***
