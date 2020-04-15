When we first saw this article we assumed it was fake, but nope. Apparently Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, have renamed their son because his old name “sounded to rude”:

You see, the kid’s name was “Gene Attell Fischer” and that sounded like “genital fissure” (AND WE’RE OFFICIALLY DEAD):

Trending

She had to have known this when the kid was born, right?

She took to Instagram to poke fun at herself for naming her kid this awful name, but we’re not buying it:

What an awful thing to do to a kid. Imagine the first time he Googles himself?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy Schumer