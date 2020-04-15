When we first saw this article we assumed it was fake, but nope. Apparently Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, have renamed their son because his old name “sounded to rude”:

Amy Schumer has re-named her baby son because his original name sounded too rude https://t.co/bgmvlOR02W — SkyNews (@SkyNews) April 15, 2020

You see, the kid’s name was “Gene Attell Fischer” and that sounded like “genital fissure” (AND WE’RE OFFICIALLY DEAD):

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer had second thoughts after naming their son 'Gene Attell Fischer'. https://t.co/6le07Nochh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 14, 2020

She had to have known this when the kid was born, right?

I refuse to believe that Amy Schumer, a stand-up comedian, didn't realize that Gene Atell Fischer sounds like Genital Fissure. — Casey Cipriani (@CaseyCip) May 8, 2019

She took to Instagram to poke fun at herself for naming her kid this awful name, but we’re not buying it:

What an awful thing to do to a kid. Imagine the first time he Googles himself?

