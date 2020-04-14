During an interview with CBS this morning, actress Rita Wilson, who was infected by coronavirus along with her husband, Tom Hanks, while the pair were in Australia, said she was treated with chloroquine but she’s not sure if it helped her or not:

Rita Wilson says she was given Chloroquine. Her fever broke and she began to recover. But says she doesn’t know if it was because of the drug. — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) April 14, 2020

And now she’s warning others about the drug’s side effects:

Rita Wilson talked candidly about being treated with chloroquine, cautioning that “we don’t really know if it’s helpful” https://t.co/w1iYtY5quv — New York Magazine (@NYMag) April 14, 2020

Well, at least Hollywood’s elite get to try it just in case it actually works!

"We have to be very considerate about this drug. We don't know if it's safe in this case." https://t.co/6uZNqeRoGe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 14, 2020

Watch the interview here where she says “I was completely nauseous and I had vertigo. I could not walk and my muscles felt very weak.”

.@RitaWilson tells @GayleKing she took #chloroquine to treat COVID-19: I can only tell you that I don't know if the drug worked or it was just time for the fever to break. My fever did break but the chloroquine had such extreme side effects… We don't really know if it's helpful pic.twitter.com/8xej1NyhaQ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 14, 2020

***