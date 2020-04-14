During an interview with CBS this morning, actress Rita Wilson, who was infected by coronavirus along with her husband, Tom Hanks, while the pair were in Australia, said she was treated with chloroquine but she’s not sure if it helped her or not:

And now she’s warning others about the drug’s side effects:

Well, at least Hollywood’s elite get to try it just in case it actually works!

Watch the interview here where she says “I was completely nauseous and I had vertigo. I could not walk and my muscles felt very weak.”

***

