Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib deleted this tweet claiming Congress “should have adopted [her] plan to send pre-loaded debit cards” to Americans as the cost to “produce” a check in up two 25 times more expensive than a debit card:

She later replaced that tweet with this one where she’s now talking about the cost to process a check vs. the cost of Automatic Clearing House (ACH) processing, which is not even close to what she said in her earlier tweet:

ACH is what happens on say your direct deposit, for example, and it has nothing to do with issuing debit cards to people. And the vast majority of the $1200/$500 checks will be deposited directly into your account:

How does she not know this?

