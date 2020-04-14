Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib deleted this tweet claiming Congress “should have adopted [her] plan to send pre-loaded debit cards” to Americans as the cost to “produce” a check in up two 25 times more expensive than a debit card:

She later replaced that tweet with this one where she’s now talking about the cost to process a check vs. the cost of Automatic Clearing House (ACH) processing, which is not even close to what she said in her earlier tweet:

Total cost to process payment via paper checks: $1.78 Total cost process payment via ACH: .05 cents#MintTheCoin already. https://t.co/GdoA1vkJLd — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 14, 2020

ACH is what happens on say your direct deposit, for example, and it has nothing to do with issuing debit cards to people. And the vast majority of the $1200/$500 checks will be deposited directly into your account:

Secy @stevenmnuchin1 says US Treasury ahead of schedule delivering direct payments to over 80-million Americans by this Wednesday. Says those who don't receive the direct deposits should go to https://t.co/TQQPV473Wl and click on "get your payment" to register their bank account. pic.twitter.com/4gzECyVZQS — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 13, 2020

How does she not know this?

***