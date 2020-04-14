During an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unloaded on President Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings, saying “there is no value” in watching them:

Governor Cuomo on @Morning_Joe says “there is no value” in any governor watching President Trump’s daily White House coronavirus task force briefing — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) April 14, 2020

He also called them “infuriating” “offensive” and “frankly ignorant of the facts”:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Trump’s otherworldly coronavirus briefing. (In his Christopher Walker voice): “A governor should not watch that. Ther’s no value in it. It is infuriating and offensive and, frankly, ignorant of the facts.” — Fred Grimm (@grimm_fred) April 14, 2020

And compared them to a “comedy skit”:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on President Trump's press briefings: "There is no value… It could be a comedy skit." — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 14, 2020

In a different interview on CNN, Gov. Cuomo warned President Trump that he will not open New York if it endangered public health, even if ordered to do so:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says President Trump would create a constitutional challenge if he ordered states to reopen: "If he ordered me to reopen in a way that would endanger the public health of the people of my state — I wouldn't do it" https://t.co/ate7hXePm7 pic.twitter.com/Ty3An3GJHG — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 14, 2020

Gov. Cuomo also fought back against charges he didn’t act quickly enough, which was inevitable as he and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio have been called out for their slow responses to the virus:

"This is a total reversal of the president's first position… He has total authority to open up the economy. Then why didn't he have authority to close the economy? Why did he leave it to the states and to the governors to close it down?" — @NYGovCuomo pic.twitter.com/AkmRgs7n6R — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 14, 2020

Well, today’s coronavirus briefing should be interesting, to say the least:

Cuomo, who the president has often used as a prop at his own briefings, appears to have tired of it > https://t.co/ZlMs2197uM — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 14, 2020

