During an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unloaded on President Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings, saying “there is no value” in watching them:

He also called them “infuriating” “offensive” and “frankly ignorant of the facts”:

And compared them to a “comedy skit”:

In a different interview on CNN, Gov. Cuomo warned President Trump that he will not open New York if it endangered public health, even if ordered to do so:

Gov. Cuomo also fought back against charges he didn’t act quickly enough, which was inevitable as he and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio have been called out for their slow responses to the virus:

Well, today’s coronavirus briefing should be interesting, to say the least:

