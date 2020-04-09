So, you know that New York Times article we told you about earlier that said the majority of COVID-19 cases in NYC came from Europe? This wasn’t really surprising as China infected the entire world, but libs sure thought it was a slam dunk on President Trump:
Breaking News: The virus came to the New York area mainly from Europe, not Asia, genetic analysis shows, arriving weeks before the first confirmed case https://t.co/WKXviO6RIA
— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 9, 2020
But then we saw this old tweet from Joe Biden cross our timeline, a OOOH BOY, did it not age well. Keep in mind, the first COVID-19 case in NYC was announced on March 1 and here’s Sleepy Joe on March 12 saying we still don’t need a travel ban to Europe?
A wall will not stop the coronavirus.
Banning all travel from Europe — or any other part of the world — will not stop it.
This disease could impact every nation and any person on the planet — and we need a plan to combat it.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 13, 2020
Biden was responding to President Trump’s national address where he shut down travel to Europe on March 11:
U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday, March 11, suspended all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days starting on Friday in order to fight the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Wa3OleX5y3
— VOA DEEWA (@voadeewa) March 12, 2020
He was wrong then, and he’s even more wrong now:
"Be quiet, just let the experts speak."pic.twitter.com/E5xZm6K32Z
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 13, 2020
In retrospect, the ONLY way to have stopped COVID-19 was a full travel ban in January, and even then, the cake was probably already baked.
***
Related:
Neera Tanden, Touré, Joe Scarborough (and others!) embrace the new hotness, blame Europe for spreading COVID-19 to the U.S., not China https://t.co/9iu2W0Upqv
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 9, 2020