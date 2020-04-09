So, you know that New York Times article we told you about earlier that said the majority of COVID-19 cases in NYC came from Europe? This wasn’t really surprising as China infected the entire world, but libs sure thought it was a slam dunk on President Trump:

Breaking News: The virus came to the New York area mainly from Europe, not Asia, genetic analysis shows, arriving weeks before the first confirmed case https://t.co/WKXviO6RIA — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 9, 2020

But then we saw this old tweet from Joe Biden cross our timeline, a OOOH BOY, did it not age well. Keep in mind, the first COVID-19 case in NYC was announced on March 1 and here’s Sleepy Joe on March 12 saying we still don’t need a travel ban to Europe?

A wall will not stop the coronavirus. Banning all travel from Europe — or any other part of the world — will not stop it. This disease could impact every nation and any person on the planet — and we need a plan to combat it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 13, 2020

Biden was responding to President Trump’s national address where he shut down travel to Europe on March 11:

U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday, March 11, suspended all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days starting on Friday in order to fight the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Wa3OleX5y3 — VOA DEEWA (@voadeewa) March 12, 2020

He was wrong then, and he’s even more wrong now:

"Be quiet, just let the experts speak."pic.twitter.com/E5xZm6K32Z — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 13, 2020

In retrospect, the ONLY way to have stopped COVID-19 was a full travel ban in January, and even then, the cake was probably already baked.

***

Related: