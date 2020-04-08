Check this out.

A man in a hospital mask (doctors and nurses can’t get them but NYC criminals can?) was caught on camera sucker punching an NYPD officer while he was making an arrest in the Bronx:

This was sent to me by someone , better clip it seems. Find the bad guy, MAKE HIM PAY !!! pic.twitter.com/nhLllWGpf2 — NYcars212 (@ycars212) April 8, 2020

And they got him:

This video from the 52 Precinct shows a man interfering in an arrest by punching a cop. The NYPD has kept NYers safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with historic amounts of cops going sick. We won't tolerate this kind of disrespect. He ran, we caught him, & charges are pending. pic.twitter.com/hcwC6w28Ov — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 8, 2020

Maybe search his home and see if he has any masks to redistribute to first responders?

UPDATE: This defendant has been charged with Assault on a Police Officer. We will work hand-in-hand with the Bronx District Attorney’s office to make sure his actions are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 8, 2020

