Hu Zijin, editor-in-chief of the Communist Party of China aligned Global Times, says “what really messed up the world is failure of the US in containing the pandemic”:

What really messed up the world is failure of the US in containing the pandemic. It makes the US unable to aid Europe. Trump govt is desperately blaming China to shirk responsibility, which pushes big power relations to deep crisis. The world is teemed with sense of turbulence.

Man, f*** this guy:

To be clear, this is the Chinese Communist Party talking here:

This fake journalist's newspaper is owned by China's People's Daily. That paper's US publishing arm has told DOJ: "The text of the publications are directly and solely under the discretion of the government officials in China." https://t.co/qu36QaOYE4 https://t.co/TcYS4vnn2p — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) April 8, 2020

And our journos have no problem just repritining whatever BS comes out of China:

Chinese propagandists like this one have achieved no greater coup in this Coronavirus crisis than getting so many in the American media to let their Chinese government off the hook to focus fire on the U.S. response. https://t.co/RWPT4jw4vQ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 8, 2020

If China thinks America is just going to forget about this, good luck: