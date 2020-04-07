Tracy Morgan gave an interview this morning on NBC and it did not disappoint:

Tracy Morgan went full on Tracy Jordan with the Hoda interview. I needed the laugh. — Patrick Scott Patterson (@OriginalPSP) April 7, 2020

It starts off with Morgan telling Hoda Kotb that he’s impregnated his wife three times and he’s also “role playing a lot now”:

"…we're role playing a lot now, she's playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I'm the scientist who discovered a cure and she'll do anything to save her grandfather's life. And I mean anything."@TracyMorgan https://t.co/1CdEsa43Ss — Justine Davie (@Justine) April 7, 2020

Here’s the clip:

Tracy Morgan really out here telling Hoda he's impregnating his wife 3 times…talking about Coronavirus sex role-playing …😂 pic.twitter.com/ZbanQZRYtf — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 7, 2020

But he did get serious later on and “essentially said that people need to stop criticizing @realDonaldTrump and come together as a country”:

Tracy Morgan with a powerful message most politicians and mainstream media folk need to listen to. He essentially said that people need to stop criticizing @realDonaldTrump and come together as a country. Unfortunately, I'm sure he'll be attacked for it.pic.twitter.com/BqX8ZzibWb — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) April 7, 2020

And in another interview with Howard Stern earlier this week, he said more of the same and urged patience as we fight this together:

Watch @TracyMorgan give an impassioned speech about the nurses, doctors, and first responders fighting the #coronavirus while talking to @HowardStern on Monday. Check out more #SternShow for FREE on the @SIRIUSXM app through May 15: https://t.co/uYGxSKgsKz pic.twitter.com/A79wATffqY — Stern Show (@sternshow) April 6, 2020

Thank you for the laughs, Tracy, and more importantly, thank you for everything else you said.

