Tracy Morgan gave an interview this morning on NBC and it did not disappoint:

It starts off with Morgan telling Hoda Kotb that he’s impregnated his wife three times and he’s also “role playing a lot now”:

Here’s the clip:

But he did get serious later on and “essentially said that people need to stop criticizing @realDonaldTrump and come together as a country”:

And in another interview with Howard Stern earlier this week, he said more of the same and urged patience as we fight this together:

Thank you for the laughs, Tracy, and more importantly, thank you for everything else you said.

