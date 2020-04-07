Tracy Morgan gave an interview this morning on NBC and it did not disappoint:
Tracy Morgan went full on Tracy Jordan with the Hoda interview. I needed the laugh.
— Patrick Scott Patterson (@OriginalPSP) April 7, 2020
It starts off with Morgan telling Hoda Kotb that he’s impregnated his wife three times and he’s also “role playing a lot now”:
"…we're role playing a lot now, she's playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I'm the scientist who discovered a cure and she'll do anything to save her grandfather's life. And I mean anything."@TracyMorgan https://t.co/1CdEsa43Ss
— Justine Davie (@Justine) April 7, 2020
Here’s the clip:
Tracy Morgan really out here telling Hoda he's impregnating his wife 3 times…talking about Coronavirus sex role-playing …😂 pic.twitter.com/ZbanQZRYtf
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 7, 2020
But he did get serious later on and “essentially said that people need to stop criticizing @realDonaldTrump and come together as a country”:
Tracy Morgan with a powerful message most politicians and mainstream media folk need to listen to. He essentially said that people need to stop criticizing @realDonaldTrump and come together as a country. Unfortunately, I'm sure he'll be attacked for it.pic.twitter.com/BqX8ZzibWb
— Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) April 7, 2020
And in another interview with Howard Stern earlier this week, he said more of the same and urged patience as we fight this together:
Watch @TracyMorgan give an impassioned speech about the nurses, doctors, and first responders fighting the #coronavirus while talking to @HowardStern on Monday.
Check out more #SternShow for FREE on the @SIRIUSXM app through May 15: https://t.co/uYGxSKgsKz pic.twitter.com/A79wATffqY
— Stern Show (@sternshow) April 6, 2020
Thank you for the laughs, Tracy, and more importantly, thank you for everything else you said.
