Have you happened across any of the Ghanaian pallbearer meme videos flying around right now, because they’re pretty great:
The Ghanaian pallbearer meme is the funniest thing I've seen in forever… I can't stop laughing at it. #Africa
If you’re not familiar with the format, it’s basically a mashup of someone doing something possibly fatally stupid with the clip of the dancing Ghanaian pallbearers. For example:
Anyway, here’s Nancy Pelosi getting the meme treatment after she told folks to enjoy Chinatown in late February:
Even funnier, though? Check out this one with Mitch McConnell after President Obama nominate Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court:
More clips here in this thread that’s collected some of the funnier ones. Enjoy:
Just alerted to an INCREDIBLE new meme format that rivals we got him pic.twitter.com/yLz2onyggn
Now, back to our regularly scheduled programming.
