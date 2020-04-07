Have you happened across any of the Ghanaian pallbearer meme videos flying around right now, because they’re pretty great:

The Ghanaian pallbearer meme is the funniest thing I've seen in forever… I can't stop laughing at it. #Africa — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) April 7, 2020

If you’re not familiar with the format, it’s basically a mashup of someone doing something possibly fatally stupid with the clip of the dancing Ghanaian pallbearers. For example:

Anyway, here’s Nancy Pelosi getting the meme treatment after she told folks to enjoy Chinatown in late February:

Even funnier, though? Check out this one with Mitch McConnell after President Obama nominate Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court:

More clips here in this thread that’s collected some of the funnier ones. Enjoy:

Just alerted to an INCREDIBLE new meme format that rivals we got him pic.twitter.com/yLz2onyggn — dan nolan (@dannolan) April 4, 2020

Now, back to our regularly scheduled programming.

***