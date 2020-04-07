So, I got into a little spat with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski this morning that all started with this tweet of hers where she relayed this story from during the 2016 campaign where Joe Scarborough was left “speechless” after then candidate Trump allegedly showed him what looked like an unopened Bible when asked, “do you read?”

During the campaign, Joe asked, “Donald do you read?” Trump looked shocked and then smiled while handing Joe a Bible his mother had given him when he was young. I looked at the Bible and told him it looked like it had never been opened. He was speechless.

ICYMI, here’s what we wrote earlier:

We regret to inform you that the NYT article on Trump's 'small personal financial interest' in Sanofi is total BS https://t.co/sT6fVamrJG — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 7, 2020

And I responded back with this, dinging her for letting MSNBC viewers in on this little bit of gossip AFTER the election:

thank you for alerting MSNBC viewers about this years after it happened. well done. https://t.co/rgeR466oJQ — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 7, 2020

She wasn’t happy with that comment, however, and told me to “try reading” and attached the BS New York Times article on the president and Sanofi we told you about earlier:

.@GPollowitz its not the first time we have shared this. Anyhow, some light reading for you. Try reading. https://t.co/YKJFUA5Pfm https://t.co/Z4dmAI6a0V — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) April 7, 2020

First off, she’s the one who should try reading as there was absolutely nothing wrong with the president owning a mutual fund. In fact, that’s what politicians are supposed to do:

Lmao that story already turned out to be bullshit. Maybe you should be the one doing some more reading. — neontaster (@neontaster) April 7, 2020

And I didn’t really even know why she tweeted that article at first:

is that the right link? I know Joe wrote about this in the WaPo in 2018, right? Was there a time earlier than that? — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 7, 2020

But then I realized she thought it was going to be the major story of the day. Whoops:

ah…just figured out what she tweeted this article at me when I asked her about sitting on anti-Trump info for years. She thinks that Trump has a mutual fund that owns Sanofi is going to be a big deal https://t.co/nU2mxCVrSW — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 7, 2020

And for the record, since Mika didn’t answer my original point, the Bible story, which allegedly happened in 2015, first came to light in 2018 in an op-ed Joe Scarborough wrote in the Washington Post:

this happened in Sept. 2015, by the way, and Joe and Mika thinks it makes Trump look bad that they sat on it for all this time (Joe mentioned it in the WaPo in 2018)https://t.co/oPsJ6l3CxC https://t.co/rgeR466oJQ — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 7, 2020

So, we’ll ask again: Why did you two sit on this? And what else haven’t you told America?

