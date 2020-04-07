SHOT. . .

Remember this story from a week ago on how the UK was buying 3.5 million COVID-19 antibody tests in an effort to get people back to work as quickly as possible?

The Government has bought 3.5 million finger-prick antibody tests that could soon radically transform the UK's response to Covid-19 https://t.co/6Ryb3hdf84 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 30, 2020

CHASER. . .

Never mind. Those 3.5 million tests are from China and they’re f***ing worthless:

"The UK government’s new testing chief has admitted that none of the 3.5 million antibody tests ordered from China are fit for widespread use…The tests did not pass the evaluation stage". https://t.co/AxqFupLpGz #COVID19 — Wilson Leung 梁允信 🇭🇰 (@WilsonLeungWS) April 6, 2020

Thanks, China! Againa!

