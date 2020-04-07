According to multiple reports, Stephanie Grisham is out as White House press secretary:

News — Stephanie Grisham is out as press secretary. She never briefed reporters during her tenure. She's going back to the East Wing. And a communications shakeup is underway. W/ @KateBennett_DC

https://t.co/rlioN8CjsC — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 7, 2020

She appears to be moving back to the East Wing as chief of staff for Melania Trump:

Grisham moving back to FLOTUS staff https://t.co/Oa9svvVmGS — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 7, 2020

We’re seeing that Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah is being considered as a replacement as is Kayleigh McEnany from the campaign:

Sources say Trump is considering adding current DoD spox Alyssa Farah to the WH comms team & also considering having Kayleigh McEnany transition from the campaign to the White House. No final decisions have been made. https://t.co/3hPTFLxg0n — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) April 7, 2020

But did someone send up the Journolist Bat Signal or what? We get it, guys, we get it . . . she never held a brieifing:

Breaking: Stephanie Grisham is out as WH press secretary. She is leaving the job without ever having briefed the press. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 7, 2020

Stephanie Grisham will have served as White House press secretary for 10 months without ever having done a briefing. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 7, 2020

BREAKING: Stephanie Grisham out as West Wing press secretary without having held a briefing https://t.co/CRDIUylAON pic.twitter.com/Vea5WJhlZ6 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 7, 2020

Stephanie Grisham, who became the White House press secretary in June 2019, is now leaving that role without ever holding a press briefing https://t.co/4hpJsGCKAD — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 7, 2020

Got that? President Trump gives too many briefings but she doesn’t give any:

Everyone seems upset that Stephanie Grisham never briefed the press. But everyone also seems upset that Trump is briefing the press every single day. So make up your minds, people. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 7, 2020

Exit question: If the new WH press secretary starts briefing the press every day, will CNN ever cover it?

CNN is at the same time refusing to carry press conferences with the President https://t.co/BMAh0Aj2vV — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 7, 2020

***