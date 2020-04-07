According to multiple reports, Stephanie Grisham is out as White House press secretary:

She appears to be moving back to the East Wing as chief of staff for Melania Trump:

We’re seeing that Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah is being considered as a replacement as is Kayleigh McEnany from the campaign:

But did someone send up the Journolist Bat Signal or what? We get it, guys, we get it . . . she never held a brieifing:

Got that? President Trump gives too many briefings but she doesn’t give any:

Exit question: If the new WH press secretary starts briefing the press every day, will CNN ever cover it?

