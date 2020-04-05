A news study by led by researchers at Monash University in Australia found the widely available anti-parasitic drug called Ivermectin killed COVID-19 in a lab “within 48 hours”:

An anti-parasitic drug available throughout the world has been found to kill COVID-19 within 48 hours. A Monash University-led study has shown a single dose of the drug Ivermectin could stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus growing in cell culture. #coronavirus #7NEWS https://t.co/wUQMiZD3sa

From the article:

The next step is for scientists to determine the correct human dosage, to make sure the level used in vitro is safe for humans. “In times when we’re having a global pandemic and there isn’t an approved treatment, if we had a compound that was already available around the world then that might help people sooner,” Dr Wagstaff said. “Realistically it’s going to be a while before a vaccine is broadly available.” Before Ivermectin can be used to combat coronavirus, funding is needed to get it to pre-clinical testing and clinical trials.

It is important to note that lots of compounds can call a virus in a laboratory setting and then not work in humans:

2/ 1. Ivermectin is a safe, approved, and widely available drug. 2. Ivermectin should be included in prospective human trials for #COVID19 treatment and prevention. 3. This is not the time to make wild claims about Ivermectin's efficacy for #COVID19. It warrants further study — Isaac Bogoch (@BogochIsaac) April 4, 2020

And that’s the next step:

🇦🇺 Dr Wagstaff, however, cautioned that the tests conducted in the study were in vitro and that trials needed to be carried out in people.

https://t.co/6oZ4DQTDY2 — Vladimir Aras (@VladimirAras) April 4, 2020

"Ivermectin is very widely used and seen as a safe drug. We need to figure out now whether the dosage you can use it at in humans will be effective – that's the next step," Wagstaff informed. — Vladimir Aras (@VladimirAras) April 4, 2020

But this is one to watch as it’s already being used in humans around the world:

#Ivermectin is an #FDA-approved broad spectrum anti-parasitic agent that in recent years have shown anti-viral activity against a broad range of #viruses in vitro. It has been demonstrated to limit infection by RNA viruses such as #dengue, West Nile Virus, #influenza — Dr. Melvin Sanicas (@Vaccinologist) April 4, 2020

#Ivermectin has been shown to be effective against the DNA #virus pseudorabies virus (PRV) both in vitro & in vivo, with ivermectin treatment shown to increase survival in PRV-infected mice. #SARSCoV2, is a single stranded positive sense RNA virus closely related to #SARSCoV. — Dr. Melvin Sanicas (@Vaccinologist) April 4, 2020

#Ivermectin binds to & destabilises the Impα/β1 heterodimer thus preventing Impα/β1 from binding to the viral protein & preventing it from entering the nucleus. This likely results in reduced inhibition of antiviral responses, leading to a more efficient antiviral response. — Dr. Melvin Sanicas (@Vaccinologist) April 4, 2020

