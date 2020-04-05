A news study by led by researchers at Monash University in Australia found the widely available anti-parasitic drug called Ivermectin killed COVID-19 in a lab “within 48 hours”:

From the article:

The next step is for scientists to determine the correct human dosage, to make sure the level used in vitro is safe for humans.

“In times when we’re having a global pandemic and there isn’t an approved treatment, if we had a compound that was already available around the world then that might help people sooner,” Dr Wagstaff said.

“Realistically it’s going to be a while before a vaccine is broadly available.”

Before Ivermectin can be used to combat coronavirus, funding is needed to get it to pre-clinical testing and clinical trials.

It is important to note that lots of compounds can call a virus in a laboratory setting and then not work in humans:

Trending

And that’s the next step:

But this is one to watch as it’s already being used in humans around the world:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Ivermectin