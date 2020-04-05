Yikes.

Both Dr. Tony Fauci and President Trump warned on Sunday that the next few weeks are going to be tough.

First up, here’s Dr. Fauci on “Face the Nation.”

“Things are going to get bad. We need to be prepared for that. It is going to be shocking to some”:

FAUCI: "This is going to be a bad week… Things are going to get bad. We need to be prepared for that. It is going to be shocking to some." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) April 5, 2020

“This is going to be a bad week” and he called it a “false statement” that the U.S. has COVID-19 “under control”:

Fauci on @FaceTheNation: "This is going to be a bad week…I will not say we have it under control, Margaret. That would be a false statement. We are struggling to get it under control, and that's the issue that's at hand right now." — Jeannie Baumann (@MedResJourno) April 5, 2020

Fauci is hoping things turn around in a week to 10 days:

Dr Fauci: “We’re still not yet at that apex” hopefully in next week to 10 days will see it turn around — Paula Ebben (@PaulaEbben) April 5, 2020

President Trump confirmed this grim prognosis, tweeting “a rough two weeks are coming up!”

I will be having a White House CoronaVirus Task Force meeting in a short while. May or may not do a News Conference after the meeting, depending on new information. Talks & meetings today are proving promising, but a rough two weeks are coming up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2020

Fauci also suggested COVID-19 could become seasonal with another outbreak in the fall:

“I would not say we have it under control.” “We need to be prepared … as we get into next season, we could see a resurgence.” De. Anthony Fauci @CBSNews @FaceTheNation with @margbrennan — Carol Massar (@carolmassar) April 5, 2020

