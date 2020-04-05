Yikes.

Both Dr. Tony Fauci and President Trump warned on Sunday that the next few weeks are going to be tough.

First up, here’s Dr. Fauci on “Face the Nation.”

“Things are going to get bad. We need to be prepared for that. It is going to be shocking to some”:

“This is going to be a bad week” and he called it a “false statement” that the U.S. has COVID-19 “under control”:

Trending

Fauci is hoping things turn around in a week to 10 days:

President Trump confirmed this grim prognosis, tweeting “a rough two weeks are coming up!”

Fauci also suggested COVID-19 could become seasonal with another outbreak in the fall:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Dr. Tony FauciTrump