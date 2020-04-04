Remember earlier this week when journos were all bent out of shape that President Trump dared to suggest there might be an increase of suicides in an economic downturn caused by the coronavirus lockdowns?

The AP even did a “Fact Check” on it, declaring “Suicides tend to diminish in times of crisis as society pulls together”:

Which brings us to Reuters who is now warning that “Massive unemployment means we could be looking at an extra 20,000 suicides in the US and Europe”:

What pisses us off is that journos should never even have questioned this. OF COURSE this is a concern, and we should be talking about to make sure our fellow Americans get the help they need during the crisis:

