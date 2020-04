President Trump joked about “models” at the coronavirus briefing on Friday, as in the models he’s dated and married and not the number kind:

“The professionals did the models. I was never involved in a model,” Trump says about measures health officials’ use to make projections about the coronavirus and then pivots to “At least this kind of model.”

Have a watch:

Trump: The professionals did the models. I was never involved in a model, at least this kind of model. pic.twitter.com/XerAFIvWFU — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 3, 2020

And as you might expect, this did not go over very well:

“These models, I was never involved in the models – a least not this kind of model.” As God is my witness, he actually just said that. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 3, 2020

This is who he is. Deal with it or the next few months — and potentially the next 5 years — are going to break you:

“The professionals did the model, I was never involved in a model — at least this kind of a model.” Talking about your sex life in response to a question about whether hundreds of thousands of people are still expected to die. — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) April 3, 2020

He’s like catnip to them and they can’t quit it:

I was never involved in a model, as least this kind of a model…stop the ignorance — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 4, 2020

Fact check: True.

“I fucked models” boasts President at latest briefing on the global pandemic. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) April 4, 2020

Don’t you dare smirk at it, readers!

If you smirked or laughed when he did this make no mistake you are part of the problem. We transitioned from talking about 6 figure death totals to saying the word model and his gross ass made the shape of a human with his hands and his brain switched to talking about women. https://t.co/AUdJnGhXq9 — Preston Wilson (@PrestonWilson44) April 4, 2020

Hardest hit? All the journos talking about his “new tone”:

today he joked about fucking models during a pandemic briefing. where's your tone tweet https://t.co/avS0MYvapt — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) April 4, 2020

We’re experienced an institutional failure at the CDC with testing, a total failure at WHO and with every other European nation, but sure, it’s only Trump’s fault. Go with that:

“Because of my gross incompetence, probably a couple hundred thousand people will die brutally horrific deaths but, hey…I’ve fucked models. Oh, and did I mention I’m #1 on Facebook?” https://t.co/EDD63UGiHv — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) April 4, 2020

***