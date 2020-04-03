At Friday’s coronavirus briefing, President Trump shared new CDC guidance that Americans should use a non-medical face covering as an “additional voluntary measure” against coronavirus, but he doesn’t intend to use one:

NEWS: Trump says the CDC is advising the use of non-medical face coverings as an additional voluntary measure. "This is voluntarily," he emphasizes. "I don't think I'm going to be doing it." — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) April 3, 2020

And later on he expanded on that and made it clear he was talking about in the Oval Office, which would be kind of ridiculous to do:

Trump on why he won't wear a face mask, even after the CDC is recommending it: "Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens — I don't know, somehow I just don't see it for myself." https://t.co/b9FtmY5sM4 pic.twitter.com/KOo31S75Ju — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 3, 2020

But not to the journos. . .

Here’s the new fake outrage of the day:

Asked why he won't wear a covering, Trump: "I just don't want to wear one myself…I'm feeling good…I just don't want to…somehow sitting in the Oval Office…the great Resolute Desk…I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents…dictators…I dunno, I don't see it." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 3, 2020

And they’re off!

In light of new CDC guidelines for Americans to wear face masks, but Trump saying you don’t have to wear one and he wouldn’t because it wouldn’t look good in the Oval Office, reupping my and @costareports’s story on Trump’s confusions and contradictions —> https://t.co/i3xl8JjXFG — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) April 3, 2020

Of course, this isn’t what the president was even talking about:

I mean, the point is when being out in public, so him doing it when he's alone defeats the purpose. He's also a unique case with people having BOTH their temperatures checked AND having to take the coronavirus test before even being in a room with him https://t.co/IliPm2nnhj — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 3, 2020

Now it’s, “he’ll defy CDC recommendations on masks”:

President says he'll defy CDC recommendations on masks https://t.co/50CurjZRav — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) April 3, 2020

Thanks for stirring things up:

He stares at eclipses, can’t spell at a 4th grade level, thinks foreign countries pay for tariffs, and announced an Easter Day victory day. He’s just not a smart man. “Don’t do as I say, nor as I do.” https://t.co/Pzxoa4KeM8 — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) April 3, 2020

He wants to be unmasked when greeting dictators. https://t.co/qBR6MkZGRK — Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) April 3, 2020

Will someone make him a MAGA mask so he will take care of himself? https://t.co/6N710dEZvZ — Bill Scher (@billscher) April 3, 2020

It looks bad, so I won't do it. https://t.co/uCcTuPEAvb — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) April 3, 2020

Oh, and they’re going to make a big deal out of Melania’s tweet, too:

. @FLOTUS tweets to take mask-wearing seriously — minutes after @realDonaldTrump says at the briefing “you don’t have to do it ….

it’s only a recommendation, it’s voluntary.” Adds he won’t wear one. Mixed messages, even from the President and first lady. https://t.co/aGqpONGULw — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) April 3, 2020

***