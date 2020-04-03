At Friday’s coronavirus briefing, President Trump shared new CDC guidance that Americans should use a non-medical face covering as an “additional voluntary measure” against coronavirus, but he doesn’t intend to use one:

And later on he expanded on that and made it clear he was talking about in the Oval Office, which would be kind of ridiculous to do:

But not to the journos. . .

Here’s the new fake outrage of the day:

Trending

And they’re off!

Of course, this isn’t what the president was even talking about:

Now it’s, “he’ll defy CDC recommendations on masks”:

Thanks for stirring things up:

Oh, and they’re going to make a big deal out of Melania’s tweet, too:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusDonald Trump