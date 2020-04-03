Comedian Jean Friedman is refusing to delete this viral saying senior White House adviser Stephen Miller “has tested positive for covid-19,” which he doesn’t and now has gone viral:
BREAKING NEWS: Stephen Miller has tested positive for covid-19
— Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) April 3, 2020
Here’s a screenshot for when it does get deleted:
But for some reason she did delete this tweet defending herself:
It’s all a big joke, right?
“Serious question, what is the worst case scenario in people thinking Stephen Miller has covid-19? He’ll have to pitch his pro-Nazi policies to Trump via Zoom?”:
Serious question, what is the worst case scenario in people thinking Stephen Miller has covid-19? He’ll have to pitch his pro-Nazi policies to Trump via Zoom?
— Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) April 3, 2020
And how about, “If I delete my tweet, the terrorists win”:
If I delete my tweet, the terrorists win.
— Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) April 3, 2020
She also deleted another tweet where she said, “It’s not a comedian’s responsibility to be accurate. It’s a comedian’s responsibility to make their fans happy. If I have lost any fans over any of my tweets, then it probably wasn’t meant to be.” Screenshot here:
OK. pic.twitter.com/po0JKacDXa
— Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) April 3, 2020
Apparently she thinks she’s helping to fight fake news by leaving up the fake news, or something:
First off, it devalues Twitter and information you find on the internet. Secondly, I am not a new source, I’m a comic.
— Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) April 3, 2020
And she’s hoping other journos retweet her so they can embarrass themselves, which we’re all for actually:
Take down the Miller lie please.
— Washington Insider Establishment Corps ⚖🗽🌊 (@EPersists) April 3, 2020
Isn’t it a good way to know which journalists not to follow?
— Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) April 3, 2020
the fact you think journalists are the only people who can spread misinformation says a lot
— Ben Adlin (@badlin) April 3, 2020
I didn’t say that. I just think they should be held to a higher standard because disseminating accurate information is their job.
— Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) April 3, 2020
Wow, she’s all over the place on this:
Journalists, please unretweet this, it is unconfirmed and was just meant to spark a moment of joy among my followers. https://t.co/y4iu29eANH
— Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) April 3, 2020
