Comedian Jean Friedman is refusing to delete this viral saying senior White House adviser Stephen Miller “has tested positive for covid-19,” which he doesn’t and now has gone viral:

BREAKING NEWS: Stephen Miller has tested positive for covid-19 — Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) April 3, 2020

Here’s a screenshot for when it does get deleted:

But for some reason she did delete this tweet defending herself:

It’s all a big joke, right?

“Serious question, what is the worst case scenario in people thinking Stephen Miller has covid-19? He’ll have to pitch his pro-Nazi policies to Trump via Zoom?”:

Serious question, what is the worst case scenario in people thinking Stephen Miller has covid-19? He’ll have to pitch his pro-Nazi policies to Trump via Zoom? — Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) April 3, 2020

And how about, “If I delete my tweet, the terrorists win”:

If I delete my tweet, the terrorists win. — Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) April 3, 2020

She also deleted another tweet where she said, “It’s not a comedian’s responsibility to be accurate. It’s a comedian’s responsibility to make their fans happy. If I have lost any fans over any of my tweets, then it probably wasn’t meant to be.” Screenshot here:

Apparently she thinks she’s helping to fight fake news by leaving up the fake news, or something:

First off, it devalues Twitter and information you find on the internet. Secondly, I am not a new source, I’m a comic. — Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) April 3, 2020

And she’s hoping other journos retweet her so they can embarrass themselves, which we’re all for actually:

Take down the Miller lie please. — Washington Insider Establishment Corps ⚖🗽🌊 (@EPersists) April 3, 2020

Isn’t it a good way to know which journalists not to follow? — Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) April 3, 2020

the fact you think journalists are the only people who can spread misinformation says a lot — Ben Adlin (@badlin) April 3, 2020

I didn’t say that. I just think they should be held to a higher standard because disseminating accurate information is their job. — Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) April 3, 2020

Wow, she’s all over the place on this:

Journalists, please unretweet this, it is unconfirmed and was just meant to spark a moment of joy among my followers. https://t.co/y4iu29eANH — Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) April 3, 2020

