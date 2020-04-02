China has reopened many of the country’s wet markets which is where many experts believe the COVID-19 coronavirus started in Wuhan, China:

And according to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Dr. Anthony Fauci said this was a “crazy decision by China which puts the world’s health at risk”:

Trending

This is just asking for more trouble:

So, we’re just going to be cool with that?

Oh, no . . . Congress is ON IT. You see, we’re going to send China a letter “urging” them to close down these disease epicenters:

You think the letter will work, Sen. Graham? Because this is a direct threat aimed at us, and the rest of the world:

And if they don’t, maybe it’s time to shut down nearly all travel with China:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaLindsey GrahamWet Markets