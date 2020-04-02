This could be the most insane thing we’ve read in days. We did a double-take because yesterday was April 1, but it’s 100% true. This dude literally tried to sink the hospital ship USNS Mercy docked in Los Angeles with a train:

“You only get this chance one.” To what? Look like the absolute dumbest man in the world? If so, kudos, sir:

Holy smokes what a loon:

An engineer deliberately ran a train off the tracks at high speed near the Port of Los Angeles in an attempt to crash into and damage the USNS Mercy hospital ship, prosecutors say. The Pacific Harbor Line train derailed Tuesday, running through the end of the track and crashing through barriers, finally coming to rest about 250 yards from the docked naval ship. Federal prosecutors allege train engineer Eduardo Moreno, 44, of San Pedro intended to hit the ship, saying he thought it was “suspicious” and did not believe “the ship is what they say it’s for.'”

Just to illustrate how insane this is, did he think he could turn the multi-ton train into the ship?

The funny thing is even if he managed to build up enough speed to even continue rolling further, he wouldn't have touched the ship. pic.twitter.com/Ehr0HllCQ0 — Martin H. (@NotNKVD) April 2, 2020

So close!

The ship arrived at the Port of Los Angeles earlier this week to help with the coronavirus pandemic in the state:

***