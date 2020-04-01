Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of China’s global times, wants Americans to stop referring to the coronavirus as a Pearl Harbor-like attack:

Some people said America is encountering a Pearl Harbor moment. A wake-up call. But please remember the enemy of the US is coronavirus, not China. China is a partner. Medical equipment is on its way from China. Stay strong America! — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) April 1, 2020

Well, OK. Then what should we call it when a foreign power deliberately lies about a deadly virus which results in the total evacuation of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier possibly disrupting the entire Pacific fleet?

The Navy has ordered the evacuation and quarantine of most of the crew members of the USS Theodore Roosevelt:

Most of the 5,000 crew members of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt will leave the ship to quarantine in Guam https://t.co/TvOdIMwSir — Paul Beckett (@paulwsj) April 1, 2020

Oh, and this is how our “partner” is spinning it:

Amid "accelerating" spread of COVID-19 on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, U.S. Navy scrambles to prepare for evacuation & quarantine of 4,000 plus sailors aboard the Nimitz-class nuclear powered warship https://t.co/YaurS2P9hG pic.twitter.com/q7z47PtHHI — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) April 1, 2020

Just yesterday the captain of the ship asked for help, saying the situation was “rapidly spinning out of control”:

I've never seen anything like this. Captain of Theodore Roosevelt pens a four-page letter pleading for resources, says the situation is rapidly spinning out of control as nearly 200 sailors test positive: https://t.co/OZuJwAQi46 — David B. Larter (@DavidLarter) March 31, 2020

And before you say this is just one ship, the Pentagon ordered military bases to stop releasing COVID-19 numbers:

Pentagon orders military bases to stop releasing specific COVID-19 numbers https://t.co/jYp05Drq36 pic.twitter.com/XEfPPOMRFH — The Hill (@thehill) April 1, 2020

Pay attention to this one, people.

