Celebrity chef cookbook author Ina Garten declared, “It’s always cocktail hour in a crisis!” over on Instagram and then showed her followers how to make the biggest cosmopolitan we’ve ever seen. Have a look:
For the record, her recipe is:
2 cups (16 ounces) good vodka, such as Grey Goose or Finlandia
1 cup (8 ounces) Triple Sec or Cointreau
1 cup (8 ounces) bottled cranberry juice cocktail
1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice (3 limes)
Pour the vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and lime juice into pitcher. Fill a cocktail shaker 1/2 full with ice. Pour the cosmopolitan mixture into the cocktail shaker until it’s 3/4 full and shake for 30 seconds. Pour the mixture into the martini glasses and serve immediately.
But what might be even funnier, is her pantry. Are those Top Ramen noodles in there on the left?
I know so many of you are very anxious about what’s to come because I am, too. The one thing we CAN do, though, is cook for the people we love who are sheltered in place with us. Over the next days and weeks, I’ll post lots of ideas for delicious things to make from your pantry and fridge – along with substitutions if you only have granulated sugar and not brown sugar, or onions and not shallots! Please stay safe and we will take care of each other through this crisis. Tell me what’s in your pantry and I’ll think of recipes for you to make! ❤️❤️❤️
Answer: YES THEY ARE! And here’s what she made with them:
Lots of people said they have ramen noodles in the pantry and so do I! I made this Ramen Chicken Noodle Soup from ingredients I had in the house. If you’re missing something, be creative! Nothing better for the soul – and your immune system – than a good hot bowl of chicken soup. Recipe on barefootcontessa.com. #staysafe
Oh, and she is just like us some days. Here she is eating a frozen waffle with peanut butter and jelly (but she did make it herself we think):
