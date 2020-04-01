Celebrity chef cookbook author Ina Garten declared, “It’s always cocktail hour in a crisis!” over on Instagram and then showed her followers how to make the biggest cosmopolitan we’ve ever seen. Have a look:

For the record, her recipe is:

2 cups (16 ounces) good vodka, such as Grey Goose or Finlandia

1 cup (8 ounces) Triple Sec or Cointreau

1 cup (8 ounces) bottled cranberry juice cocktail

1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice (3 limes) Pour the vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and lime juice into pitcher. Fill a cocktail shaker 1/2 full with ice. Pour the cosmopolitan mixture into the cocktail shaker until it’s 3/4 full and shake for 30 seconds. Pour the mixture into the martini glasses and serve immediately.

But what might be even funnier, is her pantry. Are those Top Ramen noodles in there on the left?

Answer: YES THEY ARE! And here’s what she made with them:

Oh, and she is just like us some days. Here she is eating a frozen waffle with peanut butter and jelly (but she did make it herself we think):

