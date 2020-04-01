It appears Dr. Tony Fauci and the other White House experts advising on the best way to manage the coronavirus pandemic are actually just “p*ssying around with their f*cking answers.” At least according to actor and musician Stevie Van Zandt:

I’m sorry but I’m sick of these motherfuckers who are supposed to be heroes pussying around with their fucking answers. Dr. Fauci was asked should every state be quarantining! Why can’t this fuck say YES! He goes into some bullshit about the guidelines! SAY YES MOTHERFUCKER! YES! — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) April 1, 2020

Was there really any doubt that eventually libs would turn on Dr. Fauci and the others?