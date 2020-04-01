It appears Dr. Tony Fauci and the other White House experts advising on the best way to manage the coronavirus pandemic are actually just “p*ssying around with their f*cking answers.” At least according to actor and musician Stevie Van Zandt:

Was there really any doubt that eventually libs would turn on Dr. Fauci and the others?

“He’s killing people,” even:

It always comes back to Orange Man Bad:

We already saw them come for Dr. Birx and now this:

Van Zandt went on to blame Republican Governors for the spread:

Yes, this is who we should be listening to in a pandemic:

Oh, and then he retweeted this homophobic meme:

