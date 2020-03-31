Shot. . .

President Trump wants $2 trillion of Phase 4 stimulus to be “VERY BIG & BOLD” and “focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country”:

Chaser. . .

Nancy Pelosi wants Phase 4 to include a “full rollback of the limit on the state and local tax deduction, or SALT.” From the New York Times:

As lawmakers prepare for another round of fiscal stimulus to address economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested the next package include a retroactive rollback of a tax change that hurt high earners in states like New York and California.

A full rollback of the limit on the state and local tax deduction, or SALT, would provide a quick cash infusion in the form of increased tax rebates to an estimated 13 million American households — nearly all of which earn at least $100,000 a year.

Which means “more than half the benefits of such an effort would go to millionaires”:

Trending

Woman of the people!

No, we can’t make this up if we tried:

We’ll go out on a limb and say this won’t happen:

But she does like infrastructure spending, too:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpNancy PelosiStimulus